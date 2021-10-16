Singer Falz speaks on Lekki Tollgate shooting, one year anniversary plan

Singer Falz is an unhappy man at the moment, at least going by his post on Instagram.

Reason: one year after the shooting at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State, no one has been punished by the authorities.

Officers and Men of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, who were drafted to disperse protesters engaged in #EndSARS, fired live bullets into the crowd.

There have been controversy surrounding the issue.

Ahead of the anniversary of the protest in Lagos, singer Falz has said Nigerian youths will not be silenced by anyone.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the singer reacted to the decision of the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, barring interested persons from staging any EndSARS remembrance protest.

Falz in his post said innocent people were killed just because they were asking not to be killed or brutalised.

He said it has been over a year since the unfortunate incident and no one has been punished for the crime.

He wrote: “20:10:20 [update]

“They killed innocent souls that were simply asking not to be killed or brutalized.

“A year later, no one has been punished yet for those heinous crimes.

“A supposed Police Commissioner ‘warned’ against citizens exercising their fundamental human rights.

“Yes a Police Commissioner.

“A couple of well meaning citizens decided to put together a summit to reflect on last year’s events & honour the lost souls.

“Event centre pulls out (‘instructions from above’).

“As I type this, there is already HEAVY police presence at the Lekki toll gate.

“Best thing they could come up with is organising ‘concerts’ to try and distract us from remembering the real heroes in all of this.

“The people they murdered.

“What we will never do, however, is be quiet.

“We will NEVER EVER EVER EVER be silenced.

“Not today, not on the 20th, not ever.”

