Singer Djinee chides kids of corrupt Nigerian politicians

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

“I know this is a stupid thought. But sometimes I wonder if the children of these politicians ever tell their dads something like “daddy you dey f#ck up. People dey suffer”,” he tweeted.

“I guess not because how would University of Cambridge fees be paid? Daddy has to keep stealing & politicking!”

The singer’s tweet may be connected to the deteriorating state of the nation.

