Singer Davido Spotted Smoking On Football Pitch

Popular Nigerian singer and record label owner, David Adeleke alias Davido, was recently spotted smoking a cigarette on a football pitch.

Information Nigeria gathered that the singer joined his colleagues and friends to play a football match on Saturday at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

Celebrities, who were present at the match, include Mayorkun, Peruzzi, May D, Asa Asika, Dremo, Idowest Kiddwaya, Laycon among others.

Davido captained his side, 30BG FC and he scored two goals in the game.

A video clip circulating on social media captured the moment the singer decided to get ‘high’ while his supporters in the stands cheered him on.

Watch the video below: