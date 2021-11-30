Singer Darey Art Alade, wife mark 15th wedding anniversary

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Darey Art Alade, and his wife, Deola, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The singer took to his verified Instagram page to share a loved-up picture of himself and his wife.

Darey, who runs a creative agency, ‘Livespot 360’ with his wife captioned their picture with a poetic message.

In the caption, Darey wrote, “Through the furnace, through the fire, Passion and desire, Love and hope.

15 years deep…Now that’s dope! Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary love.” (sic)

Darey’s wife, Deola, also took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos of herself and her husband, as she described Darey as her cheerleader.

She wrote, “True love, undiluted, with no boundaries. Thank you for a life of happiness, joy and most especially for being my greatest cheerleader! Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary sweetie.” (sic)

Their marriage is blessed with two children: Femi and Tinuke Alade.

Sourced From Nigerian Music