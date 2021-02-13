Singer Chioma Jesus Celebrates As She Clocks New Age

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Chioma Jesus, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate herself as she turns a year older on her birthday, Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Aba-born songstress whose real name is Amaka Okwuoho shared different photos of herself in a sequence of posts along with captions that glorify God for the opportunity to witness another year on earth.

In a particular caption, the ‘Okemmuo’ crooner wrote:

”When God’s Grace surrounds, you smile because you know whose child you are. Happy Birthday to God’s own Daughter… Ada Jesus.. JESUS BABY…”

She had previously written thus:

”It’s been you lord.. Thank you for the Gift of Life… Happy Birthday to me…. 🎂🎁🎉🎈🎊 #birthday #februaryborn #happybirthday”

See her posts below: