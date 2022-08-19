Singer Asake Opens New Mansion

Asake, a well-known musician from Nigeria, has bought a mansion for himself in Lagos.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the singer posted a picture of the new home on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Many fans have reacted congratulating him for his achuevement. Some valued his new residence ranges from N80M to N150M.

“Went from hustling for free bedspace to investing in real estate,” Asake captioned the post.

However, the singer only praised Nigerian rapper Olamide after receiving a flood of congratulations on his Twitter page.

Asake wrote: “One call from Olamide and everything changed”.

