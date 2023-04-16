Seyi Vibes, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Smallz to thrill at Spotlight Concert 2023

Afrobeats star, Seyi Vibes, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Smallz and Manolo Spanky will headline the cream of Nigerian artistes performing at this year’s edition of Spotlight Concert and Awards holding on Saturday April 22 at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other artistes on the bill are Hypeman Somadina, Queen of Mic, and the 2022 Sing/Rap competition winner, Stie Majik.

According to the Head of Asanbe Music and organiser of the show, Olumide Asanbe, the Spotlight Concert and Awards is an annual music and culture platform aimed at celebrating, supporting and encouraging fast rising and upcoming Nigerian artistes.

“The Spotlight Concert and Awards was birthed to engage the Nigerian youths who are into music and give them hope that they can become stars like the celebrities they look up to. The show will give them something to look forward to and keep them away from crime. This year promises to be bigger with over 10,000 up and coming Nigerian artistes participating,” he disclosed.

Debuting in 2020, Spotlight Concert and Awards has offered its platform to over 600 next generation artistes to showcase their talents. Notable artistes like Mohbad, Rexxie, Idowest and Asake have featured in the previous editions of the show.

With the theme: ‘Let Your Music Shine’, the Spotlight Concert and Awards 2023 will herald the birth of the best three fast rising artistes in Nigeria after receiving over 5,000 entries.

The winner of this year’s edition would go home with N2 million record deal, N500,000 cash prize and award. The first runner up will smile home with N1 million record deal, N250,000 cash prize and award plaque, while the second runner up will get N250,000 cash prize and award plaque.

Sponsored by Campari and endorsed by Horus Music, Aller Aqua, Pepsi, LASAA, TVC, Max FM, 69 Studios and Lagoscolour Entertainment, tickets for the show are available at www.spotlightwards.ng/tickets/.

