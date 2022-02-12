Seyi Shay unveils baby bump in new music video

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has confirmed pregnancy rumours, as she unveiled her baby bump in her new video for her latest track, ‘Big Girl’.

The very last scene of the video, which was released on Friday via her YouTube channel, showed the singer cradling her baby bump.

This confirmed the pregnancy rumours sparked by a video she uploaded in December, 2021.

In the last year video, where she announced her Big Girl single, the singer had donned an off-white sweatshirt and a pair of black three-quarter tights, was seen dancing, and in the process, seemed to flaunt what appeared to be a bulging baby bump.

However, her latest video has confirmed that the singer was pregnant.

This came shortly after she revealed that she was engaged in an interview last month.

Showing off her diamond ring, Seyi Shay had said, “Some guy gave it to me and said, ‘hey, will you marry me?’”

She, however, declined to talk about the pregnancy rumour at that time.

Born Oluwaseyi Joshua on December 21, 1985, the singer, songwriter and actress, released her debut studio album, Seyi or Shay, in November 2015.

It was supported by the promotional singles: “Irawo”; “Ragga Ragga”; “Right Now”, and “Murda” — featuring Patoranking and Shaydee.

In January 2021, she signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, France division, in partnership with Universal Music France.

