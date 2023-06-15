Senegal’s Fatma Samoura to leave Fifa secretary general post after 7 years

After serving for seven years as Fifa’s secretary general, Senegal’s Fatma Samoura is to step down.

She was appointed in 2016 but now wants to end her role to spend more time with her family.

“It was the best decision of my life to join Fifa,” she said.

At the time of her appointment Samoura became the first female and non-European in the role.

The 60-year-old will exit at the end of the year after overseeing this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The former diplomat and United Nations official said she was “very proud to have led such a diverse team. Fifa today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave Fifa with a high sense of pride and fulfilment.”

She added that “For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family. I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey.”

Fifa president Infantino has paid tribute to Samoura on her decision to leave the role.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a trailblazer in the game,” he added. “Ever since we met, I knew she would be superb for Fifa.

“Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change has been inspirational. Fatma will continue to contribute towards the development of the game and its social values together with us.”

