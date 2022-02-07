Senegal President declares public holiday after AFCON win

– Advertisement –





Senegal’s President Macky Sall has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the senior national football team’s win at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The team on Sunday evening beat Egypt on penalties to win the 2021 edition of the competition held in Cameroon.

Sadio Mane of Senegal started the game with a penalty miss but scored the decisive spot kick as Senegal win 4-2 on penalties.

📹 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇸🇳 0(4) – 0(2) 🇪🇬 Watch all the key moments from #SENEGY 👇 as #TeamSenegal are crowned African champions for the first time in history following a dramatic encounter against Egypt. 🦁 #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/A7aKozrtU8 — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 7, 2022

The victory is their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title, denying Mohamed Salah’s Egypt of another title.

Senegal have not only won their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in their 16th participation in the tournament but they have become the 15th different nation to win the competition.

Champions d’Afrique !!! Quel match! Quelle équipe ! Vous l’avez fait! Beau moment de football, beau moment de communion et de fierté nationale.

Tellement fiers de vous! Félicitations à nos héros ! Coupe bi nieuw na!🇸🇳

MERCI JËRËJËF pic.twitter.com/9tZZbJlj4P — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) February 6, 2022

The president of Senegal, who was in Ethiopia where he attended the just ended African Union Summit, assuming the role as chair of the union, cancelled the last leg of his trip to welcome back the football stars to Senegal on Monday.

President Sall is expected to award the team on Tuesday at the presidential palace, according to public broadcaster RTS television.

Senegal won their first Afcon final after two previous defeats in finals in 2019 and 2002.

There have been wild jubilation all over Senegal by football fans extending deep into the night on Sunday.

Incredible scenes in Dakar after #TeamSenegal deservedly win their first Afcon title. Brilliant video capturing the flavour from my @BBCAfrica Sport colleague @emelinenn 💪 It’s been a long time coming! It’s going to be quite a night!! #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/8879mPwhuB — Piers Edwards (@piers_e) February 7, 2022

