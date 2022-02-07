Senegal celebrates maiden Nations Cup crown

When Sadio Mane’s penalty kick sped past Egypt’s Mohamed Abou Gabal Ali, Senegal erupted. This is the moment history was made.

A nation that had waited a lifetime for an African football crown had become champions after a grueling 120 minutes against an opponent who’s had her fair share of glory.

It was an incredible show of character for Senegal and their driving force Mane who had missed a penalty early on in the first half.

Every time the Lions of Teranga missed a goal-scoring chance, the fans watching back home in Dakar drowned in disappointment. They had been here before and come short of glory several times.

Johnson Wahany Sambou reports from Dakar

Sourced from Africanews