See what she has turned her dad to – Singer Cynthia Morgan reacts to DJ cuppy’s £5,000,000 country home gift from father

Nigerian dancehall and hip-hop singer Cynthia Morgan otherwise known as Madrina has reacted to DJ cuppy’s £5,000,000 country home gift from father to mark her birthday.

Kemi Filani reported that Cuppy turned 30 on Friday, November 11th and to celebrate her new age, her father gave her a £5million country home

The luxury gift left DJ Cuppy speechless, as she couldn’t believe her luck.

Popular singer, Cynthia Morgan took to IG stories to react over the news.

Reacting Morgan who referred to Cuppy as ‘cappy’ said the entertainer has turned her father into a cap-tain.’

‘DJ Cappy has turned her father into cap-tain’.

Otedola celebrates Cuppy’s birthday

Billionaire Femi Otedola had bragged about how proud he was of his daughter and entertainer, DJ Cuppy who turned 30.

Sharing a photo of them on Instagram, Femi Otedola who recently marked his 60th birthday with his family in a private yacht wrote,

“Happy 30th Birthday to my pink-haired angel, Papa is so proud of the woman you have become. You have achieved so much in these 30 years and May God Bless your next 30. Love You …F.Ote”.

DJ Cuppy celebrates 30th birthday

Kemi Filani earlier reported that disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy celebrated her 30th birthday with her family on a luxury yacht.

Cuppy’s dad Femi Otedola rented the Christina O luxury yacht for $3 million for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea to celebrate his birthday on November 4.

In her birthday message, DJ Cuppy wrote: “Yes, Lord, you did it again, you gave me another year. Happy 30th Birthday to me! Earlier on this year, I decided that I wouldn’t do some silly lavish cuppy party but instead enter my new age in prayer and surrounded by family only.For once, I’m going to CLAP for myself and say- I am SO PROUD of ALL I’ve accomplished, and SO EXCITED for the JOY my 30’s will bring. Happy birthday, incredible Cuppy, ME!”

Speaking on her father’s choice of the yacht on the latter’s birthday, DJ Cuppy wrote on Instagram: “My father Femi Otedola, always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht Christina O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis.

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like. Chase your dreams, you never know.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music