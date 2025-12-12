Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors debate deepening crisis in eastern DR Congo

The UN Security Council meet this morning in New York to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid intensified fighting and mass displacement. The UN Peacekeeping chief briefed on recent peace efforts – including the Washington Accords between the DRC and Rwanda, signed just days before violence surged again – heightening fears of a worsening humanitarian emergency and regional spillover. Follow live below and UN News app users can click here. Find our recent reporting here on the crisis and go here for all our in-depth meeting coverage. UN Africa News