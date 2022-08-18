Save the Date: African Development Fund replenishment meeting

What: African Development Fund replenishment meeting

Who: Donor country representatives, African Development Bank Group senior management

When: 15–17 September 2022

Where: Dakar, Senegal / online and in-person

From 15 to 17 September 2022, international development partner country officials (deputies) of the African Development Fund and senior management of the African Development Bank Group will meet in Dakar, Senegal, to discuss the Fund’s sixteenth replenishment (ADF-16).

ADF-16 will expand quality, sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure investments in agriculture, energy, transport, water and sanitation, health infrastructure and other sectors. This replenishment will also see the introduction of a new climate action finance window to help Africa’s most vulnerable countries address the skewed impact of climate change on the continent.

The African Development Fund is the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group. It supports eligible African countries in strengthening their economic capacity, reducing poverty and spurring economic and social development. International development partners replenish the Fund’s resources every three years. They are represented in the replenishment discussions by their African Development Fund deputies.

Since its inception, the Fund has had fourteen replenishments. The current replenishment period is thus the Fund’s 15th. The 16th replenishment will take place later this year.

Learn more about the African Development Fund and past replenishment cycles here.

To read about African Development Fund success stories and to visit the Fund’s virtual exhibit, click here.

African Development Bank Group