Africa Investments 

Africa Climate Week

Elwin Mandowa,

What:    African Development Bank at the Africa Climate Week                         

Who:     UN Climate Change and the Government of Gabon in collaboration with UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme, the World Bank Group, the Africa Union, the Africa Development Bank, the UN Economic Commission for Africa and the United Nations in Gabon.

When:   29 August – 2 September 2022

Where:  Libreville, Gabon and online         

The African Development Bank will host several events on the side-lines of the 2022 Africa Climate Week (ACW2022), to be held in Libreville, Gabon from 29 August to 2 September 2022.

Hosted by the Government of Gabon, ACW2022 is organized by UN Climate Change in collaboration with the African Development Bank, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme, the World Bank Group, the African Union, the UN Economic Commission for Africa  and UN Gabon. ACW 2022 aims to explore resilience against climate risks; the transition to a low-emission economy; and partnerships to solve pressing challenges.

The African Development Bank is a lead organizer of the following events:

EVENT

ORGANIZING PARTNERS

BANK REPRESENTATIVE PARTICIPATING

DATE

 TIME

The just transition in the African context

African Development Bank Group, African Climate Foundation, Neyen Consulting

Gareth Phillips, Manager, Climate & Environment Finance

August 30

14:45-15:45 GMT+1

Scaling Climate Action Through Climate Technology and Innovation by Small-and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa (Supported by the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance [FAPA])

African Development Bank Group, Natural Eco Capital

Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth and
Davinah Milenge, Principal Program Coordinator, Climate Change and Green Growth

August 30

16:00-18:00 GMT+1

Africa Adaptation Dialogue: implementing the vision

African Development Bank Group, Global Center on Adaptation; Africa Adaptation Initiative (Chaired by Gabon)

Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth

August 31

9:30-10:30 GMT+1

Limiting loss and damage through enhanced adaptation action in Africa: exploring mechanisms and opportunities

African Development Bank Group, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

Dr Olufunso Somorin, Principal Regional Climate Change & Green Growth Officer

August 31

12:30-13:30 GMT+ 1

Mobilizing private sector finance for adaptation through certifying the benefits of adaptation action – Presentation on the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM) piloted by the African Development Bank

Perspective Climate group, German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Zephyr Consulting & Slamdam, International Agroforestry Center (ICRAF)

Gareth Phillips, Manager, Climate & Environment Finance

September 1

9:00-10 GMT+1

Aligning NDCs, LTS And SDGs Implementation for Green Growth and Climate Action in Africa

Global Green Growth Institute

Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth and
Charlotte Eyong, Principal Climate Change & Green Growth Officer

September 1

15:30-16:30 GMT+1

To register to virtually attend African Climate Week 2022, go to the event’s registration page.

African Development Bank Group

