What: African Development Bank at the Africa Climate Week

Who: UN Climate Change and the Government of Gabon in collaboration with UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme, the World Bank Group, the Africa Union, the Africa Development Bank, the UN Economic Commission for Africa and the United Nations in Gabon.

When: 29 August – 2 September 2022

Where: Libreville, Gabon and online

The African Development Bank will host several events on the side-lines of the 2022 Africa Climate Week (ACW2022), to be held in Libreville, Gabon from 29 August to 2 September 2022.

Hosted by the Government of Gabon, ACW2022 is organized by UN Climate Change in collaboration with the African Development Bank, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme, the World Bank Group, the African Union, the UN Economic Commission for Africa and UN Gabon. ACW 2022 aims to explore resilience against climate risks; the transition to a low-emission economy; and partnerships to solve pressing challenges.

The African Development Bank is a lead organizer of the following events:

EVENT ORGANIZING PARTNERS BANK REPRESENTATIVE PARTICIPATING DATE TIME The just transition in the African context African Development Bank Group, African Climate Foundation, Neyen Consulting Gareth Phillips, Manager, Climate & Environment Finance August 30 14:45-15:45 GMT+1 Scaling Climate Action Through Climate Technology and Innovation by Small-and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa (Supported by the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance [FAPA]) African Development Bank Group, Natural Eco Capital Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth and

Davinah Milenge, Principal Program Coordinator, Climate Change and Green Growth August 30 16:00-18:00 GMT+1 Africa Adaptation Dialogue: implementing the vision African Development Bank Group, Global Center on Adaptation; Africa Adaptation Initiative (Chaired by Gabon) Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth August 31 9:30-10:30 GMT+1 Limiting loss and damage through enhanced adaptation action in Africa: exploring mechanisms and opportunities African Development Bank Group, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Dr Olufunso Somorin, Principal Regional Climate Change & Green Growth Officer August 31 12:30-13:30 GMT+ 1 Mobilizing private sector finance for adaptation through certifying the benefits of adaptation action – Presentation on the Adaptation Benefits Mechanism (ABM) piloted by the African Development Bank Perspective Climate group, German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Zephyr Consulting & Slamdam, International Agroforestry Center (ICRAF) Gareth Phillips, Manager, Climate & Environment Finance September 1 9:00-10 GMT+1 Aligning NDCs, LTS And SDGs Implementation for Green Growth and Climate Action in Africa Global Green Growth Institute Dr. Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-in-Charge, Climate Change and Green Growth and

Charlotte Eyong, Principal Climate Change & Green Growth Officer September 1 15:30-16:30 GMT+1

To register to virtually attend African Climate Week 2022, go to the event’s registration page.

