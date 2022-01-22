Salomon Kalou: one of the main stars of Côte d’Ivoire national team

– Advertisement –





At the beginning of the 21st century, the national team of Côte d’Ivoire saw a very talented generation, in which there were many stars, among which Salomon Kalou can be distinguished.

This player will be remembered by the fans for a long time, as he has become one of the brightest representatives of his generation.

As for Kalou, he made his national team debut in 2007 at the age of 22. The forward quickly became a member of the starting lineup. His performance, as well as successful interaction with teammates (Drogba, Toure, Zokora) often helped to achieve the desired result.

Unfortunately, despite the rather cool lineup, especially by African standards, the national team didn't achieve success at the international level for a long time.

Together with his team, Kalou didn’t play very well at the World Championships and, up to a certain point, at the African Cup of Nations. The situation changed only in 2015. At that time the national team, which was not the main favourite of the competition, managed to win quite unexpectedly. Kalou’s contribution to this was quite significant.

Remember that in total the player has played 97 matches for the national team. In them, he hit the rivals’ goal 28 times. The fact that Kalou has been the main player of the team for 10 years best underlines his importance to the team.

Achievements of the football player with the national team

We have already mentioned his main achievement, the victory at KAN-2015, but besides this, Kalou is in the top 5 players in terms of the number of matches played in the national team.

As for Kalou, in addition to winning team titles, he was also voted Africa’s best young footballer in 2008. This also perfectly characterizes him as a professional. The strong points of the player included:

Excellent starting speed, thanks to which he easily passed almost all opponents on the field. Good skills that helped him get rid of rivals and enter the operational space. Not a bad performance on the “second floor”. The footballer has always played actively when passing and often achieved success.

The player completed his career in the national team in 2017 and, not surprisingly, the results of the national team after that decreased.

