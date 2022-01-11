Salima Mukansanga is AFCON’s first female referee

– Advertisement –





Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga is the first female to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

Mukansanga was part of the officiating team for the group B game between Guinea and Malawi on Monday at Stade Kouekong.

She however served as the fourth official on the day – a first for a woman in the men’s game.

Mukansanga will be making her official debut referring as a woman on Monday at the men’s tournament taking place in Cameroon this year.

The 33rd edition of the AFCON was postponed from last year due to the COVID19 pandemic.

24 nations are participating in this year’s event with Algeria the current Afcon champion.

⭐️🇷🇼 Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga becomes the first woman to officiate at AFCON. Previously, she was at the Olympics, Women’s WC, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations & the CAF Women’s Champs League. Great to see our very own @DanielLaryea3 👌🇬🇭 #AFCONwithJuliet pic.twitter.com/SNcAfwJboT — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 11, 2022

The 33-year-old has in the past officiated matches at the Fifa Women’s World Cup and Olympic games with her recent being the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mukansanga has also officiated at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) Women’s Champions League.

Back in her home country she has also officiated games between the top men’s teams.

As a teenager Ms Mukansanga wanted to become a professional basketball player, but decided to become a football referee at the age of 18 – 15 years ago.

Source: Africafeeds.com