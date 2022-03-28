S,3.x-for-gig allegation: Singer Ruger, DJ DimpleNipple clash over D’Prince

A disc jockey, Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, known as DJ DimpleNipple, and singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, have bee…

A disc jockey, Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, known as DJ

DimpleNipple, and singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger,

have been embroiled in a war of words over a s3.x-for-gig allegation involving

Afro-pop singer, Charles Enebeli, better known by his stage name D’Prince.

The female disc jockey had called out D’Prince, who is the

founder and the CEO of Jonzing World, over a s3.,x-for-gig allegation, saying

the singer invited her to a hotel for a meeting.

DJ DimpleNipple, in a series of posts on her Instagram story

on Monday, claimed that the record label boss blocked her on the platform after

she declined to meet him in the said hotel.

She wrote, “So that’s how one celeb blocked me on IG because

he asked me to come meet him at the George Ikoyi for a meeting and I said I

can’t come meet him there for a meeting and a three-way call would be better

and Oga blocked me on IG.

“These Nigerian celebs be seeing their lil ass as small gods

orisirisi.

“Abeg tell me how do you expect people to grow when you must

get in their pants before you can help them, I hate social media drama so much

that it’s getting too much at this point.

“You messaged me on IG by yourself that you wanted

promotions for your artist and I was kind enough to reply you and you asked for

my WhatsApp number only for you to start asking me to come to the George hotel

for a meeting.

“Mr how much do you even think you have? Like who tf are

you? I pity a lot of young girls trying to grow in this industry”.

“Like why tf will you play with something that puts food on

my table? If you want s3x don’t you know askamaya??? I’m so pained because I

know how I have worked so hard to get to this stage and not with muhfurkas

helppppppp..

“If he didn’t have any bad intention why did he block me

after I agreed to the three ways call, why should I meet you in a hotel when

there are thousands of places to meet you for a business chat? Why must it be a

hotel? and why did he block me after that?”

However, while defending his record label boss, Ruger noted

that the team would be taking legal action against the disc jockey over the

allegation.

He wrote, “You don do hook up hook up so tey dem call you

for serious meeting you still think say na hook up.

“You are the true meaning of a bitch and a low life and we

go use legal actions deflate that ur (your) rotten yansh hediat.”

But in her response to Ruger, DJ DimpleNipple said that she

was battle-ready for the legal actions.

“You this little boy? is it still the same you I saw at the

airport that was about 4:3 looking like a roach and you couldn’t even look at

my face.

“If I slap you, you’d go back to your web. I am awaiting

your lawyer’s response and between my a$$ is cleaner than how your career will

look like in the next 10 years.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music