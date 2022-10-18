Ruger departs to Nigeria: “I will never forget this day”

Nigerian artist Ruger said in a post seen on his Instagram page, that he will never forget South Sudan, shortly before leaving Juba for his country.

The 23-year-old Afro-beat superstar said in the social media post that he will always remember the love that was shown by his South Sudanese fans.

The singer said the good memories from his one week stay in Juba are unlike the way he is treated in Nigeria.

“…Yet most people in my country act like am nothing and it hurts to be honest, I will never forget this day,” he said.



Ruger performed to a mammoth crowd of music enthusiasts at Nyakuron Cultural Center, in one of the biggest music concerts since the arrival of Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz in December 2020.

The sensational artist, with a trademark eye patch, has risen to global stardom in just two years, since his debut song in Match 2021.

On the night of October 15, he shared the stage with more than 20 South Sudanese artists, prominent of whom are Silver X, Mary Boyoi, MT7, John Frog, Emmanuel Kembe among others.

Ruger, whose real names are Michael Adebayo Olayinka departed Juba on Monday morning, after an exhausting week of press conferences, talkshows, a charitable donation and the 10 hours of concert.

He was brought by Promoter Bol Abuk, the Chief Executive Officer of Next Level Entertainment.

Born in 23 September 1999, Ruger started music at a very tender age, and was a member of his school music band as a teenager and also a member of his church choir.

He began composing songs and performing at shows and school functions. After he was discovered by D’Prince, he was named “Ruger” by D’Prince himself.

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) nominated Ruger for Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall, and Most Promising African Artiste of the year.

He has also been nominated by the African Entertainment Awards USA for Best New Artist and Best Reggae or Dancehall Act of the year award.