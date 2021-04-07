Rohmeela set to drop ‘Dreams’ EP, music video

Nigerian songwriter Chukwumela Romeo Ohia popularly known as Rohmeela has hinted that his debut Afrobeat EP and video will drop soon.

With a project like Dreams, music lovers and critics alike will fully be embracing the poetical prowess and vocal versatility that makes up Rohmeela’s Afrobeats.

With Dreams, Rohmeela digs deep into personal and artistic evolution, all the while staying true to his Afro-Life sound—what he coins his fusing of Afrobeats with Nigerian rap.

According to Rohmeela, “It means a lot to me. It means that my dreams are coming to fruition and my goal is slowly coming to pass. I’ll be grateful if it all comes to fruition before I even planned to get there because it has always been my dream to take Afrobeats worldwide and to make people realize that Afrobeats is a genre on its own.

“It’s been on for years, and it took some time for people to really recognize how powerful this genre of music is. Especially with this particular generation of mine, we are truly taking Afrobeats global and I’m seeing all these songs on the charts as just a manifestation of that.”

Dreams is directed by Kobo Lash, produced by Beatmotionz while mixing was by Scope Nero.

Video of the EP will be dropping on the 9th April 2021.

Share this post with your friends:

Related