REVIEW: Oxlade and Troniq Music – Eclipse EP

The music is honest and relatable. It also splits loyalty and appeal. Records like ‘More,’ ‘Incomplete’ and ‘Pay Me’ will attract women en masse while records like ‘Ojuju’ will appeal to men, who are getting more accustomed to admitting heartbreak and hurt. In particular ‘Pay Me’ could be a great wedding record, if channeled properly.

With DJ Coublon back chopping – word to Pusha T – with some ludicrous blend of beautiful percussive sessions, creative use of bass and infectious melodies, Oxlade excels as he finds pockets like a rapper.

His standout moments are fleeting and priceless; the adlibs that open and close ‘Incomplete,’ the adlibs that open ‘More’ and more.

This time, it’s not just about his sultry vocals. Oxlade delivers with the competitive grit he has whenever he is a featured act on another person’s song. With Coublon back chopping, the similarities between Oxlade’s adlib-filled music shares distant similarities with Kizz Daniel’s.

Lines like “Na you be the Apple of my eye, no be iPhone…” are very Kizz Daniel-esque. However, Oxlade’s use of his vocals – as both a backup and for layered melodies, his lyrical cohesion and less vibes reduces those similarities.

There’s then the call and response brand of music, which he employed for certain parts of his verses on ‘Ojuju,’ his lead single – also the weakest song on ‘Eclipse EP.’

This EP is better than Oxygene. Sadly, it’s just four tracks long.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.5/2

Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.8/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.3/2

Execution: 1.5/2

7.6 – Victory

