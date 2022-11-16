Rescue operations continue after building collapse in Nairobi

A residential building under construction has collapsed on Tuesday in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Construction workers are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue operations have begun.

According to witnesses, some people who were injured during the collapse are being treated in a nearby hospital.

“It was at 2 p.m. when we noticed that the building’s pillars had begun to crumble. We then started screaming to alert the people who were inside the building to escape. Some of them managed to escape while others did not”, said witness John Muli.

In 2015, eight buildings collapsed in Kenya killing 15 people.

An audit by the National Construction Authority found that 58% of the buildings in Nairobi were unfit for living.

Another witness, Isaiah Maina, added that “the structure is just poor. Looking at the columns, looking at the materials, they are not as they are supposed to be.”

Building collapses are common in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

Sourced from Africanews