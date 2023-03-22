Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Song Remains in Top 20 on Chart Week March 18, 2023

Rema Strikes Again

Nigerian sensational talent Rema continues to retain his position in the top 20 as he appears in NO. 19 this week. Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ drops four spots from its peak position of NO. 15 as it extends its stay on the chart to 27 weeks.

The Success of ‘Calm Down’

‘Calm Down’ was released in February 2022 as one of the lead singles on Rema’s debut album ‘Raves & Roses’. The single enjoyed impressive local and international success before getting a Selena Gomez remix that further propelled it to huge international success.

YouTube and Streaming Success

‘Calm Down’ is the most-watched Nigerian music video on YouTube as it has surpassed over 230 million views. It has also surpassed over a billion streams across all platforms. The single has also earned Rema its first RIAA platinum plaque and the remix is expected to clock over 2 million units in sale in the coming weeks.

Continued Success on US Afrobeats Chart

Rema also continues to dominate the US Afrobeats chart as ‘Calm Down’ extends its record stay at the top to 28 weeks.

