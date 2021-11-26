Rema faults DJ Neptune for releasing his song without permission

Nigerian Singer, Divine Ikubor professionally known as Rema, has called out popular Nigerian Disk jockey, DJ Neptune, for releasing their collaboration without his permission.

The Mavins act took to his official Twitter page on Friday to express his displeasure with the song released on the DJ’s newly dropped album, Greatness 2.0.

“With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at all. @deejayneptune,” he tweeted. “Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro.”

Rema said he had made contact with DJ Neptune’s team before the song dropped, but they still went ahead releasing the song without his permission.

In the long thread, Rema, 21, also pleaded with his boss, Don Jazzy, to forgive him for the public call out. He, however, insisted that the DJ take the music down.

“This GAME! Don’t ride on my humility, there are some things I can’t be talked out of and number 1 is my ART, if you’re not ok with it then it’s war, it’s war. Don J go vex for me, Baba forgive me but this no join at all.

“Lastly, take my sh*t down I’m finna make new enemies after this, but God big pass INDUSTRY.

“This GAME has slapped me too many times on the cheek, I dey quiet because I get people interest to protect and a family to feed. Abeg I sabi mind my business but make nobody vex me o,” he wrote in pidgin.

DJ Neptune’s second studio album, Greatness 2.0 which dropped in the early hours of Friday, features the likes of Patoranking, Simi, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold, and other Nigerian A-list singers.

The collaboration with Rema, titled For You, is the fourth song on the 16-track album.

The record producer is yet to make an official reply to the accusations by Rema as of the time of filing this report.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music