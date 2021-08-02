Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

The Label claims that the singer has, contrary to the provisions of the contract, been engaging in the release, publication, distribution and promotion of songs and videos, among others, without the consent and authorization of the Label.

The Singer has even gone as far as announcing that he has been signed onto another record label, Dangbana Republik, while his contract with One Word Global Records Limited still subsists. The Singer is also said to have been engaging in collaborations with other artistes without the consent of the record label.

According to the Label, the Singer has also failed to remit the royalties accruing from the exploitation of the songs released under the label.

In the Originating process filed by One Word Global Records, the Label claims ownership of the trademark to the name, “Bella Shmurda” as well as the copyright in all the musical works and recordings released under or in connection with the name.

The Label thus seeks the Order of Court restraining the Singer from laying claim to the name and performing the musical works released under or in connection with the name. The Label also seeks the sum of N200 million damages for the Singer’s breach of the Contract.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Label, Prince Nkem Onyenwenu, all efforts to get Bella Shmurda to listen to the voice of reason have proved abortive and the Singer.

He threatened that the Label would not hesitate to file similar actions against any person or organisations who aids, assists or partakes in the violation of its trademark in the name and its copyright in the musical works released under the name.

Sourced From Nigerian Music