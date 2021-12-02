R. Kelly and manager allegedly tried to ‘intimidate, silence’ sex abuse accusers

According to PageSix, they both allegedly tried to intimidate them with tactics that included calling in a shooting threat to a theater premiering a documentary about the singer, new court papers show.

The three ladies involved, Lizette Martinez, Lisa Van Allen and Faith Rogers who claim they were sexually abused by the 54-year-old convict filed the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit alleging that;

“Kelly and his inner circle … began an orchestrated effort to silence, harass, bribe and intimidate those brave young women and their friends and family.”

They alleged the singer’s manager made several attempts for the now-famous documentary ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ from going forward.

“Defendants used escalating methods of intimidation moving from legal to terroristic in a matter of hours,” the suit claimed.

The disgraced music star was recently found guilty on all nine counts charges including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl” across state lines for any “immoral purpose.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music