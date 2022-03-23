Quickteller launches music platform





Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has announced the launch of its music talent hunt show called, “Quickteller Bars and Notes”, it said in a press release.

The digital payments platform, which said that everyone interested in pursuing a music career is enjoined to send in their entries, added that entries will close on March 28, 2022.





According to the statement, “to be a part of the maiden edition of the show, interested individuals need to follow just three simple steps. First, join the Quickteller community on Instagram by clicking the ‘follow’ button. Second, share a video of yourself singing an original song; and lastly, share the video using the #QuicktellerBANTS and #QuicktellerBarzAndNotes hashtags.

“The criteria for selection will include originality, vocals, social following, style/genre of music, creativity, flexibility, willingness to evolve, and the ability to leverage on value.





“The show, which will run for five weeks, will serve as a platform for aspiring music artists to explore their passion for music and receive hands-on, dedicated guidance from industry experts such as Speroachbeatz, Yung Willis, Rexxiepondabeat, Gospelondebeatz, and P Prime.

These tested music producers will shape the sounds and lyrics for the music creatives from start to finish. “Viewers can be a part of the journey, too, as the program will be streamed on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, where episodes can be played and replayed for the viewing pleasure of the audience.”

It further said that the show was conceived to boost the music career of aspiring artistes by providing them with insights into the workings of the music business, personal branding as artists, music production, marketing, among other useful experiences that will boost the career of the participating individuals.

Brand Manager, Quickteller Group Marketing & Corporate Communications at Interswitch, Priscilla Iyari, also explained that the show was created to provide enlightenment to individuals on how to launch a sustainable music career.

Iyari noted that Quickteller is committed to supporting for the creative industry, especially in Nigeria and helping more Nigerians discover and explore their passion within the creative field, while providing an enabling platform to make that possible.

Group Head, Brands & Communications, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, added: “We have been sitting on this idea for a while now, and we are excited to be finally sharing it with the world





TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…





Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music