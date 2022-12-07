Qatar 2022: Morocco erupts in ecstasy after historic World Cup victory

– Advertisement –





Morocco erupted in joy on Tuesday evening after the country’s male football national team beat Spain at the ongoing Fifa world cup in Qatar.

Jubilant fans poured into the streets of major cities to celebrate the team reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Flares were set off and flags waved in the streets of the capital, Rabat, as cheering, singing and drumming continued deep into the night.

Morocco King Mohammed VI also joined in the street celebrations as he waved a flag while being driven through the streets.

– Advertisement –



The Atlas Lions stunned Spain 3-0 in a shootout after a goalless draw. They will now face Portugal on Saturday for a place at the Semi-finals.

Source: Africafeeds.com