Putin’s Pugnacity In Ukraine, Biden And Trump, By Chido Nwangwu

One of the fundaments, unwritten protocols and standard of conduct expected of former Presidents of the United States of America is not to offer any form of aid, support or succor to any of the foes and antagonists of the U.S.

More so, in the critical unfolding of an anti-democratic, punitive and brazen seizure of the parts of another country (Ukraine) on false assertions and quests to reconstitute Whatever is possible of the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Recall that in its days of extraordinary dominance of the Eurasia region of the world, from its formidable and tough existence from 1922 until its collapse in 1991, the Soviet Union was a counter superpower to the United States! It’s now smaller yet powerful as simply Russia!

The impunity of Putin’s moves against Ukraine and disregard for the global reaction, evidently, became more worrisome for Biden that he asked at his own news event at the White House on February 22, 2022:

“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors? This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community.”

While President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unilaterally declaring parts of the country of Ukraine (a part of the defunct USSR) “independent” with an Orwellian promise he would send in “peace keeping” troops and “military assistance” to the two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Biden argued that Putin is merely “setting up a rationale to take more territory by force.”

He made the case that “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he indicated and asked permission to be able to do from his Duma.”

Biden noted. “So I’m going to begin to impose sanctions in response — far beyond the steps we and our allies and partners implemented in 2014…. If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions.”

Here’s part of the problem; while Biden has coordinated an effective NATO coalition against Putin’s pugnacity in and around Ukraine, former President Donald J. Trump is praising Putin’s actions as simply “genius”!

Here’s the politically irreverent Trump on these unfolding events in an interview on ‘The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show’: “I went in yesterday (February 21, 2022) and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine, of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful…. So Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a ‘peacekeeper.’ That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. … Here’s a guy who’s very savvy. … I know him very well. Very, very well.”

Well, Trump has been neglectful of the standard of honor that It’s expected that former Presidents ought not criticize an incumbent President of the United States with the consequences which undermine the protection and prosecution of America’s vital and strategic interests. There has to be, clearly, one commander-in-chief!

The fact is that both Republicans and Democrats have criticized incumbents at different times and for different reasons. Somehow, and for yet inexplicable reasons, Trump has been deferential to Putin. It’s a field of speculation that Putin and the Russian intellegence and banks could have some “information” and “influence” over the brash, self proclaimed billionnaire.

MSNBC talk show host, Joy Reid said a few days ago.“Trump’s ties to Russia, the help his campaign accepted from them, and his adoration of Vladimir Putin are all too real…. Trump’s Putin love has seemed to infect many in his party – so much so that the Republican Party, once a stalwart opponent of Soviet aggression during the Cold War, are now essentially Kremlin apologists.”

I’m not sure any former President of the U.S has gone as far as immediate ex-President Trump in openly and giddily applauding Putin’s anti-democratic impositions and militarized nostalgia to ressurect some of the ancient, failed socialism dictatorships with Moscow (Russia) as its center of gravity!

Evidently, I can tell that the new world order is getting another jolt from an old but rejuvenated power player.

—— *Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the author of the forthcoming 2022 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, SKYnews, VOA, BET news, SABC, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. @Chido247

Sourced From Sahara Reporters