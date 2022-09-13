Protesters return to the streets of Khartoum

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday to press demands for a return to civilian rule following a military coup last year.

Many carried posters criticizing the military; others showed pictures of some of the 116 people that pro-democracy medics say have already been killed in a previous crackdown on the anti-coup protests.

“A solution can only be reached by achieving our demands. We’ll keep on protesting, there isn’t a time frame for the revolution. Once you fulfil our demands, the demonstrations will stop”, affirmed protester Tarek Othman.

Sudan has been rocked by waves of demonstrations since the armed forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan grabbed power in October.

In July, Burhan pledged in a televised address to step aside and make way for Sudanese factions to agree on a civilian government.

Civilian leaders dismissed the move as a “ruse“.

In June, the UN said a record 15 million people in Sudan — around one-third of the population — were facing “acute food insecurity” and warned the situation was likely to get worse.

Sourced from Africanews