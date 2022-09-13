LaQuan Smith embraced colour and texture for spring/summer 2023

For spring/summer 2023, LaQuan Smith embraced colour and texture, but always with the brand’s distinctive sensual edge.

Julia Fox, La La Anthony, Cassie and Lourdes Leon were some of the stars that came out to support LaQuan Smith at his latest NYFW show this season.

“So I love LaQuan. He’s so edgy. He did my outfit for the Met Ball. So of course I wanted to come and support. He’s just one of my favorite designers and I’m excited to be here” expressed La La Anthony, TV personality.

There was never a dull moment in the line-up, which included vibrant cut outfits, LaQuan said he had to go the extra mile to achieve the results.

“This season was a great sort of creative challenge for me because I kind of had to make things much lighter, much more softer. And I think that this collection was sort of romantic and erotic in a way, but still felt luxurious and it felt young and fresh. And I hope that people can you know, I hope that that is the experience for the take away.”

While anyone can design clothes, hire models and rent space in New York City for a runway show, events like this allows designers to get attention from editors and buyers. LaQuan recalls an highlight of his career.

“You know, sometimes I have to pinch myself and realize like, ‘Oh, my God, Beyoncé just wore LaQuan Smith on the billboard of Tiffany and Co. Holy s**t!’ You know, like, this is a big deal. These are the things that I dreamt of. And, you know, I’m still fulfilling my dreams, and I’m still building my brand and doing the things that I have always dreamt of. So I’m honestly like, I’m just really, really blessed” added LaQuan Smith.

The spring 2023 line’s sensuality came out in its sheer, colorful and flirty mood – with bold, see-through organza tops and dresses, or wide rave pants combined with structured tops with side cutouts or snug statement cup brassieres.

The looks were monocolor or two tone, but never went on to busy prints; with impactful shades of cobalt blue, periwinkle, red, orange, yellow, purple and pink.

The event was held at the Intrepid Sea and Air Museum.

At the show’s end, LaQuan Smith, himself, came out to greet the surveyors and to take a bow with his troupe of models.

Sourced from Africanews