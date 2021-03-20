Presidential election campaigns end in Congo

The presidential campaign ended this Friday in the Republic of Congo andvoters will have to choose this Sunday among the 7 candidates, the one who will lead the country for the next 5 years.

On the starting line, the outgoing president Denis Sassou Nguesso, 74 years old, who is trying to run for a 4th term, with his social project, called “together let’s continue the march towards development”.

Opposite him are well-known opponents in the Congolese political sphere. Guy Brice Parfait Kolela.

At 62, this economist by training and candidate of the Union of Humanist Democrats (UDH-Yuki), intends to change the daily life of the Congolese people with his “Perfect Plan for the recovery of Congo” focused on the development of the provinces.

Mathias Dzon, 74, Minister of Finance and candidate of the Alliance for the Republic and Democracy, promises to redress public accounts and promote agriculture.

Other regulars in the presidential battle are Joseph Kignoumbi Kia Mboungou and Anguios Nganguia Engambé, with the exception of Dave Uphrem Mafoula and Albert Ognangué, who all stand for change.

But in this electoral battle, only the names and faces change, with all or almost the same discourse: change, decentralisation, economic diversification… the voters have an impression of “déjà vu”, which reinforces a little more the candidate of the Congolese Labour Party (PCT) in his position of great favourites.

SOUND 1: Male voter

“The other candidates we do not see their projects. But President Denis Sassou Nguesso has convincing plans. “

SOUND 2: female voter

“They talk all the time, but they all say the same thing, what we want is to work.

SOUND3: Male voter

“Albert Ognangué wants those who govern us to assume their responsibilities.

STAND UP: Cédric Lyonnel SEHOSSOLO

More than 2.5 million voters are expected to go to the polls this Sunday to elect the next president of the nation.

But what worries the Congolese most today is the peace and serenity they hope to see during the election. For here, memories of post-election conflicts are still present in people’s minds.

Sourced from Africanews