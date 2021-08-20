You are here
Africa Investments 

President Adesina to attend the Africa Singapore Business Forum 2021

Elwin Mandowa ,
What:Africa Singapore Business Forum 2021
Who:African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina and Singapore Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam
When:23 August 2021
Where:Virtual

President Adesina will take part in a conversation with Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore as part of the virtual Africa Singapore Business Forum 2021. The theme of the conversation is Leapfrogging the World: Innovation and Sustainability in Africa.

The Africa Singapore Business Forum is the premier platform for promoting business exchange and thought leadership between Africa and Asia. It is organized by Enterprise Singapore and has brought together over 2,000 business and government leaders from 30 countries to explore partnerships and growth opportunities between these two dynamic regions.

The Africa Singapore Business Forum 2021 will take place from 23 to 24 August.

