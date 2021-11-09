Poverty is the reason my son has not made it in the music industry – Shan George says

Shan George has said poverty is the reason her son has not made it in the music industry.

The actress made this known while reacting to a post made by music journalist, Joey Akan.

Joey said a poor person breaking into the music industry is a myth.

He added that talent is not enough and money is needed to succeed in the music industry.

His post led to a debate as some agreed and others opposed.

Actress Shan George agreed with him and added that “poverty” is the reason her son has not gotten his big break in the music industry.

