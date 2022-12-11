Portable Welcomes Fourth Child While Celebrating His First Anniversary In Music Industry

Popular Nigerian street-pop singer, Portable, has welcomed the birth of his fourth child.

The singer and the mother of the baby boy welcomed the addition on Saturday, December 10.

Yesterday, Portable also celebrated his first anniversary in the music industry, making it a case of double celebration for the Zazu crooner.

Portable became a phenomenon in the Nigerian music scene a year ago after the release of his hit song, Zazu.

He took to his Instagram page on Sunday morning to announce the birth of the child and also unveiled the child’s name. He named the baby boy Akorede Omolalomi Badmus.

“Thank u lord for the Gift of Life. Akorede Omolalomi Badmus. It’s a new bouncing baby boy. Congrats to myself and the mother @honey_berry25 Iyawo IKA. December 10th de day real fame came & same Dec 10th I welcomed a new baby boi. God no dey disappoint”.

