Popular Nigerian Fuji Singer, Obesere, Escapes Ghastly Car Accident

Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician, Abass Akande Obesere, popularly known as Oba Alashakasha, has escaped a ugly ghastly accident that damaged his car.

He also noted that he was able to walk away from the terrible car accident which he survived without any internal or external injuries.

Meanwhile, Obesere, failed to give full details of the incident, expressed appreciation to God for keeping him safe, including those around him.

He also accompanied the post with a song thanking God for showing him mercy.

READ MORE: Veteran Fuji House Of Commotion Actress Is Dead

He wrote: “I came out alive. Allihamdulilah!!! I sincerely thank the Almighty for still keeping me and people around very safe. Mo dupe pe ari anu agba”

Though at the time of publishing this article, it was not ascertain the exact location and time the accident happened.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...