Popular Nigerian Comedian, Mimic King Shot Dead

Popular Ibadan based comedian, Mimic King was shot dead yesterday, December 3, 2022, after a robbery incident.

According to his senior colleague, Lafup who broke the sad news on social media, Mimic King was a promising young man whose life was cut short by the menace of bike robbery in Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Singer Slami Ifeanyi Shot Dead In Anambra

“Sad news to hear that a promising young comic got shot in ibadan after been robbed . The menace of fatal bike robberies in ibadan is now very alarming , I would hope the authorities will find an end to this. I pray his family the fortitude to bear such loss. RIP @mimic_king_official,” he captioned the photo of the late comedian.

See post below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music