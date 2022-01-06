Popular Musician Hospitalized After Narrowly Surviving Ghastly Motor Accident

The popular Nigerian musician, singer, and music producer, Duncan Wene Mighty Okechukwu, known on stage as Duncan Mighty has recently been spotted on a hospital stretcher lying on it motionless. According to his official Instagram page, he was on his way to a program at Uyo when this incident happened. He explained that the car he was driving crashed into a river.

Duncan Mighty indicated that the accident occurred as a result of a failed break on a long vehicle, which was the last thing he remembers. He only opened his eyes to discover himself undergoing treatment in a hospital. This is what the musician wrote on Instagram:

“God bless you all for your prayers. On 2nd January 2021, we were on our way to you when our vehicle drove straight into the river after a trailer at a high speed got a failed break. This was the last thing I can remember. Next is seeing myself in a hospital. GOD MADE NO BE MAN-MADE. To our rescuers ikwa ibom / ogoni youths, GOD BLESS YOU MORE AND MORE I’ve been discharged and sound. Na today I get another second-hand phone I say make I cassette the good news”.

Following the tragic news, some social media users expressed gratitude to God for the musician’s life. Others suggested it is past time for authorities to conduct thorough inspections of long vehicles in order to limit the number of needless accidents on major highways.

