Popular Actor Ali Nuhu Criticizes Davido’s Controversial Music Video

Popular Nigerian actor, Ali Nuhu, has expressed his disappointment with Davido’s new music video for his signee, Logos Olori‘s single ‘Jaye Lo‘. The video has sparked controversy due to a scene that depicts people praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

In a post on his Instagram page, Nuhu condemned the act portrayed in the video, stating that it is “totally unacceptable in Islam”. He called on Davido to remove the video and apologize to Muslims for the offense caused.

A report by Dailypost.ng highlighted Ali Nuhu’s criticism of Davido’s music video. The actor voiced his concern about the disrespect shown towards other people’s religions, cultures, and traditions. He emphasized the need for artists to be mindful of these aspects while expressing their creativity.

Ali Nuhu specifically addressed Davido, urging him to take down the video and issue an apology to the entire Muslim community. He stated that the video has hurt the sentiments of Muslims and called for greater respect for religious values.

The controversy surrounding Davido’s music video underscores the ongoing debate about artistic expression and religious sensitivity. It raises questions about the responsibility of artists to consider the potential impact of their work on various communities.

The backlash against Davido and Logos Olori’s music video highlights the importance of cultural and religious understanding in the entertainment industry. It encourages artists to be more aware of the potential consequences of their creative choices.

Credit: dailypost.ng

