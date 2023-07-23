Davido Faces Backlash Over Controversial Music Video

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his signee, Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, have caused a stir online with the release of the latter’s new record, ‘Jaye Lo.’ A 45-second clip of the video, posted on Instagram by Davido, has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Offensive to Muslim Devotees

The controversial scene in the video features men portraying praying mallams who are seen dancing in front of a mosque instead of praying. This scene has been deemed offensive by Many Muslim devotees. Ahmad Ganga, a Personal Assistant in the Federal House of Representatives, stated that this portrayal by Davido and his signee depicted Muslims as morons, arguing that the mosque is a place of prayer, not a dance club. According to a report by Punchng.com.

Outrage on Social Media

Upon the release of the video, social media has been flooded with tweets condemning Davido and his actions. Many Muslim devotees are calling for a retraction of the video and threatening to sue the artiste. Muhammad tweeted, urging Davido to delete the video and apologize to Muslims worldwide or be taken to court. Similarly, Khalif Arabiu expressed concern about Davido’s unrepentant behavior on Twitter, emphasizing that disrespecting Islam invites God’s wrath.

Yaya Abba warned Davido and his signee against setting foot in the North, asserting that Muslims do not tolerate disrespect towards their religion. A Muslim news platform, Muslim News Nigeria, called on Davido to remove the offensive scene from the video.

Defenders Speak Up

While many criticize Davido for the video, some fans and allies have come to his defense, sharing clips of similar videos shot in predominantly Muslim countries that did not face any backlash. Engr Christian pointed out that a Yoruba Muslim artist, Asake, sang in a church without sparking controversy. Another supporter argued that the video was shot outside the mosque and not within the sacred area, making the criticism misplaced.

Davido Yet to Respond

Despite the online controversy, Davido has remained silent on the issue. As the debate rages on, it is unclear whether the artist will publicly address the concerns raised by Muslim devotees.

Key Takeaway:

– Davido and his signee, Logos Olori, have faced backlash from Muslim devotees over a controversial scene in their music video.

– Many Muslim devotees find the scene offensive as it portrays Muslims as morons and disrespects the mosque as a place of prayer.

– Calls have been made to retract the video and issue an apology, with some threatening legal action against Davido.

– Supporters argue that similar videos shot in predominantly Muslim countries have not faced any criticism.

Facts about the Keyword:

– Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) is a record label owned by Nigerian artist Davido.

– The controversial music video featuring Logos Olori is titled ‘Jaye Lo’.

– The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with many Muslim devotees finding it offensive and disrespectful to their religion.

– Calls have been made for Davido to remove the offensive scene from the video and apologize to Muslims worldwide.

– As of now, Davido has not publicly addressed the controversy or issued a statement regarding the video.

Credit: punchng.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music

