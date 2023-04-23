Pope Francis calls for warring factions in Sudan to begin dialogue

Pope Francis on Sunday called for the resumption of talks in Sudan where intense fighting between the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has claimed hundreds of lives and injured thousands.

He urged de-facto leader General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and his rival General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo to enter dialogue to end the bloody conflict.

“Yesterday, it was the World Earth Day, I wish that the efforts to take care of the Creation would always be joined by an effective solidarity to poorer nations,” he told crowds in St Peter’s Square.

“Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains grave, thus, I am renewing my appeal so that violence ceases as soon as possible and that the path of dialogue resumes. I invite you all to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters.”

Several countries have started repatriation operations for their nationals from Sudan as the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported over 420 people dead and 3,700 injured, mainly in Khartoum and Darfur.

Sourced from Africanews