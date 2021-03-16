Police clears Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay of murder allegation, reveals cause of Karshy’s death
Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay who was arrested in Ghana in
connection with the death of his label boss, Karshy Gordon, has been cleared of
the murder charges by the Ghanaian police.
Barry Jhay announced his freedom while releasing a report of
an investigation carried out by the Ghanaian police via his Instagram account
on Tuesday.
The Police report stated that Barry was attacked by his
record label boss shortly after his girlfriend rushed in to where he (Barry)
was recording a song to report that Karshy was behaving abnormally.
It disclosed that Karshy jumped down from the 4th floor of
the hotel they lodged in 12 minutes after Barry whom he reportedly attacked
with a knife fled the scene.
The report further revealed that an eyewitness and CCTV
footage corroborated the claim.
According to the Police, “the investigations conducted so
far has proven that the suspect, Oluwakayode Balogun is not guilty and has been
cleared of all murder charges against him as postmortem examinations carried
out on the deceased showed that he died of severe head injury and fall from a
height.”
