Police clears Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay of murder allegation, reveals cause of Karshy’s death

Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay who was arrested in Ghana in

connection with the death of his label boss, Karshy Gordon, has been cleared of

the murder charges by the Ghanaian police.

Barry Jhay announced his freedom while releasing a report of

an investigation carried out by the Ghanaian police via his Instagram account

on Tuesday.

The Police report stated that Barry was attacked by his

record label boss shortly after his girlfriend rushed in to where he (Barry)

was recording a song to report that Karshy was behaving abnormally.

It disclosed that Karshy jumped down from the 4th floor of

the hotel they lodged in 12 minutes after Barry whom he reportedly attacked

with a knife fled the scene.

The report further revealed that an eyewitness and CCTV

footage corroborated the claim.

According to the Police, “the investigations conducted so

far has proven that the suspect, Oluwakayode Balogun is not guilty and has been

cleared of all murder charges against him as postmortem examinations carried

out on the deceased showed that he died of severe head injury and fall from a

height.”

Find report below.

Sourced From Nigerian Music