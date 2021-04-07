“Please I Want You To Do More Gospel Songs”-Nigerian Fan Appeals Sarkodie

The gap between Gospel musicians and Secular musicians has been connected in these present days. Gone were the days most gospel musicians do not collaborate with secular acts because of the nature of the genre.

In recent times, some secular musicians are found recording gospels with some collaborating with gospel musicians on a song. Although a school of thought has gone against these initiatives, unity is all we crave for in the industry, and as such anyone can collaborate with anyone as long as the interest is there.

Rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie has been one of the few secular musicians who play both parts in the career. He has featured some gospel acts and also recorded a few on his own.

Sarkodie even has one of the greatest features on one of his gospel songs. He collaborated with the legendary, Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo in his song “Ahobrase3”.

Today, the rapper shared a photo of himself on Facebook dripping in his hoodie while sitting in an expensive car. As usual, his fans commented and expressed all the love for the rapper for his works.

One which caught the attention of ghgossip.com was a fan identified as Evans Boy who appealed to the rapper to do more gospel songs.

He commented; Sarkodie am your fan from NigeriaPlease I want you to do more Gospel songsEnd time ChristianHope Devil in me These songs are my favorites

See the screenshot below:

