PIDA Week: Panel on New Approaches to Financing Sustainable Infrastructure in Africa

What: Virtual panel discussion on how African countries can address their infrastructure financing needs

Who: The African Development Bank, IFC, KMPG, UNECA, UNIDO

When: 1 March 2022; 14:30-16:00 GMT

Where: Virtual access: https://bit.ly/3HthbTo

The African Development Bank is hosting a virtual panel discussion to discuss how African countries can address their infrastructure financing needs and deliver innovative financing mechanisms, leveraging private and public resources.

Taking place during the 2022 Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) Week, the session will address how to increase the pool of capital available for project financing by (i) expanding existing funding sources; (ii) diversifying funding sources; and (iii) designing and applying innovative financing instruments, particularly through local capital markets. It will also consider how to achieve these objectives within the post-Covid context, applying lessons from the past to do so more effectively.

Speakers and panelists will include:

Mike Salawou, Acting Director, Infrastructure & Urban Development Department, African Development Bank

Acting Director, Infrastructure & Urban Development Department, African Development Bank Bernadette Tabeko, Investment Officer, Infrastructure and Natural Resources Department, International Finance Corporation

Investment Officer, Infrastructure and Natural Resources Department, International Finance Corporation James Woodward, Head, Transport and Infrastructure Sector, KPMG Africa

Head, Transport and Infrastructure Sector, KPMG Africa Robert Lisinge, Chief, Energy Infrastructure and Services Section, Private Sector Development & Finance Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

Chief, Energy Infrastructure and Services Section, Private Sector Development & Finance Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Dejene Tezera, Director, Department of Agribusiness, United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO)

Director, Department of Agribusiness, United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO) Hussein Yusuf Iman, Regional Sector Manager, African Development Bank

African Development Bank Group