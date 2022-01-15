Pictorial: Prince William presents OBE medal to gospel singer Muyiwa Olarewaju

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has presented the medal for the Officer of the Order of the British Empire to a British gospel singer, Muyiwa Olarewaju of Nigerian descent.

Olarewaju took to his Instagram page on Friday to share pictures of the investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

Sharing the pictures, Olarewaju wrote, “For Services to music. Thank you to everyone that has relentlessly invested in this ‘young man’. You made it possible. A lecturer of mine told me no one is paying attention to you doing gospel music. Years later, here we are.”

See photos below:

Olarewaju was awarded an OBE when he appeared on Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 birthday honours list but received the medal during an investiture ceremony on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music