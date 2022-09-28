PICTORIAL: ‘Agbado-eating’ supporters at City Boy Movement concert

Following the cancellation of campaign inauguration and prayers by the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, City Boy Movement, a support group of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is holding a concert to thrill youths and supporters of the party at Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday.

Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, announced on Tuesday that the party had postponed his campaign inauguration till further notice.

Below are photos of free ‘Agbado-eating’ supporters and youths who attended the City Boy Movement concert at Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday. “Agbado” is a Yoruba word for boiled corn.