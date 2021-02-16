You are here
Phyno And Dj Kaywise To Release Video For Highway This Week
The Amapiano record, which was produced by Falz collaborator, Willis Giddem – who also produced ‘Squander’ and ‘Talk’ for Falz – has been Nigeria’s No. 1 record since the turn of the year. On January 1, 2021, popular internet sensations, Sidney Talker and Caramel Plug created a viral dance video to the song and it’s not looked back since then.

Delivered primarily in Phyno’s native Igbo, the song has been the result of its natural resonance, apt marketing and enviable plugging by its creator.

Since its December 18, 2020, release the song has amassed over 1.1 million views on Nigeria’s largest streaming platform, YouTube Main.

