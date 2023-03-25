Photos: Tears As Woman Crushed At Asake’s London Concert Is Laid To Rest

Nigerian mum of two, identified as Rebecca Ikumelo, who tragically passed away on Saturday, December 17, following the incident outside the London concert of Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly called Asake, has been laid to rest.

Naija News recalls that Rebecca Ikumelo of Newham died after a stampede at the 02 Brixton Academy, where Asake was billed to perform.

According to Independent Newspaper, the deceased’s family during the burial that was held on Friday, March 24, 2023, lamented that her body was held by the coroner for over three months before it was released.

A police investigation into the incident is due to conclude next month.

See photos of the burial:

Asake Accused Of Recycling ‘Palazzo’ In Forthcoming Song

Meanwhile, Nigerian Singer CDQ has criticized Afrobeat star, Asake over the latter’s soon-to-be-released song.

This is coming after the singer shared a glimpse of his new music on his social media handle.

In the video, Asake was captured delivering his lyrics in a mixture of English language and Yoruba.

He said, “Ere mo bawa kosi ja/Sokoto penpe aye nika/yebo yeba formation lo ba aye ja/omo iya ko stay wise/tranquility tranquility I no get time to dey form activity/ko le kalas to fine stability.

“Money lo ni infinity/kosi chances kosi probability to see a better version of me with agility/no you can’t fake reality/ogun principality and calamity motilo mo ti payen ti/bebe no dey for jiji/mo si n wa ntiti.”

While many music lovers were in high praise of the quality of the visuals and the song itself, CDQ said he expected the singer “to do better than this.”

CDQ noted that the music teaser sounds similar to ‘Palazzo’, the hit song by DJ Spinall featuring Asake.

Sourced From Nigerian Music