Pfizer, CDC Africa sign MoU to supply Covid-19 pills to Africa

Africa is set to receive coronavirus pills following an agreement signed between Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pfizer Pharmaceutical company on Thursday.

The COVID pills by the name Paxlovid are intended for use soon after symptoms develop in people at high risk of severe disease.

Paxlovid has nearly 90% effectiveness in preventing hospitalization compared to Placedo in adults at risk of severe illness.

According to the Africa CDC director John Nkengasong, the paperwork for the deal between the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Pfizer is now in the hands of the African Union’s legal office – after which a formal announcement will be made

According to AllAfrica figures, as of March 11, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 11,297,714 while over 256,741,258 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 250,551 and 10,417,806 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases of 3,690,291 and 99,681 people died.

Sourced from Africanews