Peter Okoye Sued Over Alleged Breach Of Contract

Nigerian musician Peter Okoye, commonly known as Mr. P, has been sued to court for failing to attend an event.

According to the World African Youth Support Development Forum and the Ecowas Youth Council, Mr. P received 70% of the $4 million down payment to perform at the West Africa Champions League inauguration in Asaba, Delta State, but he did not show up.

Speaking in an interview with a correspondent of IGBERE TV, the group managing director said, “on June 16th, 2019, after Mr. P collected the money and did a video that he will be coming live, he refused to show up at the event which later crashed the dream of the organization to give a better opportunity to youths.”

According to him, “Mr P actually killed the show by not turning up for the event. Many people wanted to see him perform live.”

“We lost over 33 Million Naira because he didn’t show up. the efforts of former under 20 and 17 national team coach, Sam John Obuh and other hosts of celebrities who honored the event to support our youth development through sports were killed by Mr. P’s actions.”

“We have sued him for over 500, 000, 000, 00 nairas. The organizations have written to him severally to refund the money but he refused”.

“That’s why we are in court today, 23rd February 2022 but the court has adjourned the case to 13th April 2022.

Sourced From Nigerian Music